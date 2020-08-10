Download Aadhaar Card easily in your phone, there is no need to carry hard copy all the time
Aadhaar card has become an important document in our day to day life. It has become so important that you will be deprived several essential services related to the government without Aadhaar card. However, often we forget to carry our Aadhaar card along with us and thus face trouble whenever it is needed. But in this digital age you can now easily download the Aadhar card on your smartphone instantly.
There is nothing to be worried or think that whether the download Aadhar card will not be valid or accepted. You should keep in mind that the Unique Identification Number (UID) has clarified that the downloaded Aadhaar card is safe, valid and accepted everywhere. It has a value equal to the printed Aadhaar card.
Here are the steps to download the Aadhaar card:
- First of all you have to visit the official website https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in to download you Aadhar card.
- Now you have to enter your Aadhar card number and fill the captcha.
- After this an OTP will come to your registered mobile number.
- Click on Verify and download option after answering some questions.
- In this way your Aadhaar card will be downloaded which you can open with a password. To open it, the password is something like this. You too remember this. May be needed anytime. Its password in your name 4 letter capital letter followed by the year of birth. In this way your Aadhar card will be opened.