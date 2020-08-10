Download Aadhaar Card easily in your phone, there is no need to carry hard copy all the time

Aadhaar card has become an important document in our day to day life. It has become so important that you will be deprived several essential services related to the government without Aadhaar card. However, often we forget to carry our Aadhaar card along with us and thus face trouble whenever it is needed. But in this digital age you can now easily download the Aadhar card on your smartphone instantly.

There is nothing to be worried or think that whether the download Aadhar card will not be valid or accepted. You should keep in mind that the Unique Identification Number (UID) has clarified that the downloaded Aadhaar card is safe, valid and accepted everywhere. It has a value equal to the printed Aadhaar card.

Here are the steps to download the Aadhaar card: