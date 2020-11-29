murder in odisha
Double Murder In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Over Land Dispute

By WCE 2

Udala: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his stepbrother and nephew in Chanchunia village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

According to sources, a man identified as Sushil Hembram had a land dispute with his stepbrother and nephew, things got aggravated and lead to an ugly fight.

One of the deceased (stepbrother) has been identified as Ghanashyama Hembram. The nephew was killed on Friday and his body was dumped the jungle.

Family members of the deceased filed a missing complaint at Kaptipada police station.

Police arrested the accused and he confessed to have killed his stepbrother and nephew.

