double murder in belpada odisha
One of the injured persons in the clash admitted to hospital

Double murder in Odisha’s Balangir over tractor hiring: 8 Critical

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: In a tragic incident two persons were killed while eight others sustained critical injury in a clash between two families in Belpada area of Balangir district in Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Motilal Banchhore and Chintamani Banchhore of Darlimunda village under Belpada police limits in the district.

As per reports, verbal spat erupted between two families of Darlimunda village over hiring of a tractor. The spat turned ugly and soon members of the two families engaged in a fierce fight as a result of which 2 persons of the Banchhore family got killed while 8 others from both the families sustained severe injury.

After getting a tip off Belpada Police rushed to the spot and caught hold of the situation. The injured persons were rushed to Belpada CHC. However, out of them as health deteriorated, five of them were shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College Hospital in Balangir.

A case has been lodged in this connection and investigation is underway.

(Report: Chittaranjan Mishra, Kalinga TV, Balangir)

