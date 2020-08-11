Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a man and his 4-year old son was allegedly killed by younger brother at Taladihi village under Govindpur police limits in Sambalpur late last night.

According to reports, a fight over a minor domestic issue erupted between two brothers and the younger brother got hold on a sharp weapon and hacked elder brother and his 4-year old son to death. His wife suffered grevious injuries.

The dead bodies of both were recovered from a septic tank in an Aganwadi Centre in Kuchinda and his wife was found lying in an unconscious state.

On being alerted, the police reached the spot and rescued the woman and shifted her to Sundergarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Later, the accused younger brother was detained in the police station for questioning. Police have started their probe into the matter.