Double murder in Balasore! Man kills brother, sister-in-law over land dispute

Balasore: In a gruesome incident, a man reportedly killed his brother and sister-in-law over a land dispute at Majhi Sahi in Sabira village under Soro police station limits of Balasore district.

The deceased have been identified as Raghunath Behera (38) and his wife Pravati (35) while the accused has been identified as Madhusudhan Behera.

Madhusudhan had a dispute with Raghunath and his wife for a piece of land, following which he had hatched the plan three months earlier to eliminate the couple

On Wednesday night, Madhusudhan slit the couple’s throats with sharp weapons with the help of his associate Manas Jena while the deceased had gone to a poultry farm.

Some locals heard the couple’s screams and rushed to the poultry farm, which is around 300 metre from their house, and found them lying in the ground in a pool of blood.

On being informed, Soro police reached the spot and started an investigation after registering a case in this connection. They also arrested the accused duo and forwarded them to the court.