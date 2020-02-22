Double Murder: Former MLA Anup Sai’s 3-day police remand ends today

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 6

Bhubaneswar: The three-day remand of double murder-accused former MLA of Brajarajnagar Anup Sai will end with Chakradharnagar Police in Chhattisgarh will end today.

During the Marathon interrogation of three days, police have got vital information on the gruesome killing of Kalpana Das and her daughter Babli who were killed and then mowed down by SUVs by Anup and his driver Bardhan Toppo in 2016.

Related News

Close shave for 2 foreigners as truck mows down SUV in…

Ambulance Accident Near Cuttack, Driver Safe

Senior Writer and Translator Jugal Kishore Dutta Passes Away

Woman killed, husband and child critical in TV blast in…

Similarly, the Raigarh SDJM Court will make a hearing on the plea for a Narco test of Anup filed by police.

The defence lawyer had earlier conveyed the court that it should not allow police to conduct Nacro test on Anup as he suffers from heart-related ailments.

Notably, the weapon and one of the vehicles used in the crime have still not been found. The other vehicle, a Toyota Innova owned by Anup has been seized by the police.

You might also like
State

Close shave for 2 foreigners as truck mows down SUV in Jajpur

State

Ambulance Accident Near Cuttack, Driver Safe

State

Senior Writer and Translator Jugal Kishore Dutta Passes Away

State

Woman killed, husband and child critical in TV blast in Sundergarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.