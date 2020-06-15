Door-to-door surveillance in Odisha to identify persons with Coronavirus symptoms from June 16

Bhubaneswar: With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government has decided to conduct door-to-door surveillance from June 16 to identify persons with coronavirus symptoms, according to an official, here on Monday.

Survey of households in rural areas and slums in urban areas will be conducted by ASHA and ANM workers between June 16 and July 31.

“ASHA and ANM workers have been tasked with surveillance in rural and slum areas to identify persons with Covid-19 symptoms,” said Shalini Pandit, National Health Mission (NHM) director.

She said the government would ensure testing of all symptomatic persons and close contacts of positive cases adhering to the revised ICMR guidelines.

The strategy would help detect more Covid-19 cases, she said and added, the mortality rate in had remained low at 0.03 per cent while the recovery rate was as high as 67 per cent.

So far, 4,055 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Odisha. The number of active cases is 1,187. While 2,854 people have been cured, 11 died of the disease.

