Door-To-Door Covid Screening To Be Intensified In Cyclone Yaas Affected Areas: Director Of Health Services, Odisha

By WCE 2
Bhubaneswar: The door-to-door Covid screening is all set to be intensified in the Cyclone Yaas affected districts in Odisha said Bijay Mohapatra, Director of Health Services on Thursday.

The door-to-door survey will be intensified as the situation in the Cyclone Yaas affected areas improves.

Vaccinations and testing will begin when people in flood-affected areas return to their homes, further added the Director of Health Services.

“The cyclone has not destroyed any of our Covid-19 infrastructure in any district of the state and no patients had to face any problem due to Cyclone Yaas“, informed Mahapatra.

However there is a dip in Covid positives in Odisha but this trend can be maintained and decreased further only if Covid appropriate behavior is followed and guidelines are adhered too, cautioned the Director of Health Services. 

