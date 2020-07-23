Berhampur: Ganjam district administration on Thursday appealed people not to get panic because of the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

The district administration in its Twitter handle said that it had expected high numbers in two three days because of aggressive early detection of Covid positive through door to door survey.

Early detection of covid is important to save life which is why the door to door survey is being done and the teams are doing their best to detect symptom in early stage, said the administration while requesting people not to hide symptom.

“Don’t get panic because of numbers. Early detection of covid is important to save life. Please cooperate with team and don’t hide symptoms. We have sufficient beds at CCH, CCC,” said the district administration.

After reporting more than 100 covid cases almost in regular basis, Ganjam district reported a record number of 371 positive cases yesterday. With the detection of 6362 COVID positive cases till now, the district is the worst corona affected district in Odisha.

Here is a look into the coronavirus situation of Ganjam district so far: