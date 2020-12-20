Don’t Do Anything Which Will Sully Naveen Patnaik’s Image: Senior BJD Leaders To Party Leaders

Don’t Do Anything Which Will Sully Naveen Patnaik’s Image: Senior BJD Leaders To Party Leaders

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leaders advised their party leaders not to do anything which will sully the image of CM and party chief Naveen Patnaik. They said this at the party’s executive body meeting here today.

The senior leaders also said them not to do anything as done by Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy.

This apart, the party leader decided to fight the upcoming elections with the old agendas. They also heavily slammed the national parties.

The negligence and apathetic nature of the Centre towards the State have hampered its development, the BJD leaders claimed.

Apart from this, the leaders of the regional party also said that they are with the farmers on MSP issue and we will continue to fight for the same as per Swaminathan Committee Recommendation.

Odisha is the most deserving State to get the Special Category Status; however, it has been neglected by the Centre, said senior leader Sanjay Dasburma while addressing the executive body meeting held ahead of the party’s 24th Foundation Day on December 26.

The conch party passed as many as nine resolutions including demanding 33% reservation for women in Assembly and Parliament. Resolution to promote Odisha’s rich culture and heritage was also passed during the meeting.

Don’t Do Anything Which Will Sully Naveen Patnaik’s Image

You might also like
State

How Could A Mother Do This! Newborn Boy Abandoned In Bush Amid Biting Cold In Odisha…

State

Odisha: 338 More Covid Patients Recovered In Last 24 Hours; Check Details

State

7th Pay Commission: New Year gift to these employees! About 60000 rupees per month…

State

SIT Cracks Nayagarh 5-Year-Old Girl Murder Case, Makes First Arrest

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.