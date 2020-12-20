Don’t Do Anything Which Will Sully Naveen Patnaik’s Image: Senior BJD Leaders To Party Leaders

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leaders advised their party leaders not to do anything which will sully the image of CM and party chief Naveen Patnaik. They said this at the party’s executive body meeting here today.

The senior leaders also said them not to do anything as done by Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy.

This apart, the party leader decided to fight the upcoming elections with the old agendas. They also heavily slammed the national parties.

The negligence and apathetic nature of the Centre towards the State have hampered its development, the BJD leaders claimed.

Apart from this, the leaders of the regional party also said that they are with the farmers on MSP issue and we will continue to fight for the same as per Swaminathan Committee Recommendation.

Odisha is the most deserving State to get the Special Category Status; however, it has been neglected by the Centre, said senior leader Sanjay Dasburma while addressing the executive body meeting held ahead of the party’s 24th Foundation Day on December 26.

The conch party passed as many as nine resolutions including demanding 33% reservation for women in Assembly and Parliament. Resolution to promote Odisha’s rich culture and heritage was also passed during the meeting.