Donation Boxes Looted In Puri Of Odisha, Temple Admin Files Complaint

By WCE 2
donation box loot
Representational Image

Puri: Loot from Biswa Santi Akhanda Harinama Sankirtan temple in Puri district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the donation boxes of the temple were looted in the wee hours.

A case has been registered with Singhadwara Police Station informed the temple administration.

The temple priest said the loot occurred at around 1 am this morning.

The exact amount of money looted is yet to be ascertained. The police has initiated a probe into the matter.

The break-in took place in the temple despite the fact that round the clock security is claimed to have been deployed at the west gate of Srimandir.

