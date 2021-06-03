Donation Boxes Looted In Puri Of Odisha, Temple Admin Files Complaint
Puri: Loot from Biswa Santi Akhanda Harinama Sankirtan temple in Puri district of Odisha on Thursday.
According to reports, the donation boxes of the temple were looted in the wee hours.
A case has been registered with Singhadwara Police Station informed the temple administration.
The temple priest said the loot occurred at around 1 am this morning.
The exact amount of money looted is yet to be ascertained. The police has initiated a probe into the matter.
The break-in took place in the temple despite the fact that round the clock security is claimed to have been deployed at the west gate of Srimandir.