Domestic violence case against MP Anubhav Mohanty: Court to hear Varsha Priyadarshini’s petition today

Bhubaneswar: The Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court in Cuttack is likely to hear the petition filed by Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini against her husband actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty today.

Varsha had filed an eight-page petition accusing the Kendrapara MP Anubhav of physical and mental torture. It has been filed under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

In her plea, Varsha has demanded house rent of Rs 20,000 per month, maintenance of Rs 50,000 per month, compensation of Rs 13 crore, loss of earning and medical expenses of Rs 2 crore from her husband.

Anubhav, on the other hand, has filed a 47- page long divorce petition in Delhi against wife Varsha.

A few points in his petition are as follows:

Varsha Priyadarshini had no physical contact with Anubhav ever. Varsha was scared about the pain that would occur if they had sexual intercourse. Varsha never allowed Anubhav to touch her and completely avoided all kinds of physical contact. Varsha had gone away to her parental home. She did not maintain any relationship with Anubhav’s family. She abused him mentally and verbally on a regular basis. They had stayed together for 18 months only. Varsha did not participate in any of the landmark events in Anubhav’s life. Varsha insulted Anubhav regularly in front of her family members.

There were reports that all is not well between the two Ollywood actors ever since they tied the knot as per Hindu rituals in 2014.