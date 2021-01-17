The Dolphin census at Chilika lake in Odisha has begun today. Chilika is famous as the largest backwater lagoon in the whole of Asia. A total of 18 teams comprising 109 members are engaged in the Dolphin census. The teams have started the counting from Arakhakuda sea mouth-Chandrabhaga stretch from 6am in the morning. Separate teams have been engaged in the Dolphin census in Mangalajodi and Astarang zones. The Dolphin enumeration shall continue at Chilika till 12 noon informed the officials.