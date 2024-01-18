Dolphin census in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika, Gahirmatha to begin from January 20

Rajnagar: In recent news, the annual dolphin census at Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha sanctuary of Odisha is set to begin from January 20.

The census will continue for three days, i.e., from January 20 to January 22, said reliable reports in this regard.

The dolphin census in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha will be carried out in the sea area from the Dhamara river mouth to the Devi river mouth along with in the rivers and small water bodies in the Bhitarkanika national park.

This was confirmed by Rajnagar Forest Division Officer Sudarshan Yadav.