Dolphin census begins in Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha of Odisha

Kendrapara: The Dolphin census has begun at Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara district from today. The counting will take place for three consecutive days till December 18.

Reportedly, the dolphins will be counted from the Dhamra estuary to the Devi estuary in the sea as well as into the river streams within Bhitarkanika.

As many as nine teams have been formed to count the dolphins this year, with three to five people have been engaged in each team, added reports. While five teams have gone into the sea and four teams in the river and creek will be counting dolphins.

During the dolphin counting, materials such as binoculars, GPS, cameras, handicams, etc. will be used. The count has been scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and continue until 12 noon.

Till the last reports came in, five species of dolphins are found in the adjacent rivers, creeks, and seas of Bhitarkanika. According to a decision by the state government’s Department of Forests and Environment, the dolphins counting takes place every year in the Bhitarkanika area since 2015.

It is to be noted that a total of 342 dolphins were counted last year. Rajnagar Mangrove Divisional Forest Officer JD Pati has informed that more census will be taken this year as the weather is favorable.