Doing ‘Khatti’ in Bhubaneswar? Beware, police resumes ‘Safe City Drive’

Bhubaneswar: Beware if doing ‘Khatti’ in any part of Bhubaneswar City. The Commissionerate Police has resumed its ‘Safe City Drive’ again.

According to reports, around 50 police personnel on 25 motorcycles will carry out intensive patrolling across the city with the aim to keep strict surveillance on illegal narcotics trade and criminal activities.

As part of the ‘Safe City Drive,’ one team of the police personnel began the drive from the Master Canteen Chhaka and went on a patrolling to and through different routes like Ravi Talkies, Sishu Bhawan, Pokhiriput, Khandagiri, Fire Station, Siripur, Raj Mahal. Likewise, the other police team was patrolling in Cuttack Road, Rasulgarh, Mancheswar, Nalco Chhaka, Buddha Park, Jaydev Vihar and Housing Board Colony.

Apart from destroying illegal liquor while patrolling, the police teams were also seen keeping a close vigil on the den of the anti-social elements and speed biking on the road.

It is to be noted here that the Commissionerate Police had launched the ‘Safe City Drive’ in view of the recently concluded Hockey World Cup 2023.