Dog doing Pranayama in the morning; Watch Video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande has shared a video from her Instagram account. In this video, Dougie Hachi of the actress is seen doing pranayama in the morning.

It can be seen in the video that Hachi is sitting on a chair near the window in the morning and taking clean air. In the video, there is also a commentary and dot on Hachi’s forehead which looks quite cute and people are giving their feedback on it.

It can be seen in the video that Ankita Lokhande is in love with Hachi. Ankita is saying, “Pranayama is going on in the morning, they are eating their air. How beautiful is Hachi. What is going on Hachi, what are you doing. How are you this morning Babu.”

While sharing the video, Ankita wrote in the caption, “Morning Pranayama.”

