Doctors treat patients under mobile torch light at hospital in Baripada medical

Baripada: In a shocking incident, patients were seen being treated under mobile torch light at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College (PRMMCH) in Baripada of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The district headquarters town witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning this afternoon, said sources. This disrupted power supply across the town including at the PRMMCH, added the sources.

Finding no means of solace, several relatives of the patients were also seen stranded outside the hospital due to heat conditions and humidity inside the health centre. However, they had to face the mosquito menace.

Likewise, the medical staff were also forced to attend to the patients with mobile torch lights. Even some of them were given injections with the help of the torch light.

The report of patients’ treatment under the mobile torch light in the hospital has not gone down well among the locals, who alleged that this is not the first time that the patients and their attendance are suffering due to the absence of electricity at the government-run hospital. Such things happen time and again but the authorities are neither making any special arrangements nor taking steps to resolve it one for all, the said.