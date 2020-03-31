Representational Image

Doctors In Odisha’s Cuttack Conduct A Rare Operation Of Successfully Rejoining A Woman’s Arm

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: Amid the tension of coronavirus outbreak, lock down and other such depressing news, here is something that will make one feel better.

A team of doctors have successfully rejoined the arm of a woman. This operation was conducted at a private hospital in Cuttack by a team of 7 doctors. It took them 3 long hours  to complete the entire procedure.

In a freak accident, a boulder fell on the left hand of Malati Behera a 30 yr old woman from Athamallik area of Angul. The hand got cut near the arm.

The doctors have successfully rejoined the arm and Malati is now on the path of recovery.

The team of doctors have said that this is a rare surgery and are delighted at the fact that it has been successful.

