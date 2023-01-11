Doctors in Odisha threaten cease work strike over non-implementation of DACP

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to press their demands for implementation of dynamic assured career progression (DACP), the doctors in Odisha have threatened a cease work strike.

Government doctors’ body Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) has reportedly threatened to launch a cease work agitation from February 1.

The OMSA officials during a press meet alleged that the body had earlier held several discussions with the State government over their demands. However, as their demands are yet to be fulfilled, the doctors across the State would not participate in executing national programmes.

The doctors threatened to continue their casework agitation till the fulfillment of their demand.