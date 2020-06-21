Bhubaneswar: A doctor from Odisha has died of COVID19 in a government hospital of Delhi informed officials. The doctor identified as Ashwini Kumar Pratap who belonged to Cuttack district.

He succumbed to the disease at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility. He was a senior consultant with the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC).

He had symptoms of COVID19 eight days back following which he sent his family back.

On reaching Odisha, his wife and twins samples were also collected for testing which came positive, after which they were admitted to a private COVID care Hospital.