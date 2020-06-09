Nayagarh: A doctor and a nurse of Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) have been tested positive for COVID19, informed Nayagarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Sudhanshu Sarangi on Tuesday.

Sarangi informed that both healthcare professionals tested positive for the deadly virus yesterday and they have been shifted to a COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

The CDMO further said that other staff of the hospital who had come in contact with them have been put in quarantine and we have sealed and sanitized the surgery ward of the hospital.