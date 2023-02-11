Doctor held for duping mother-son of Rs 2 crores with false promise of providing house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man has duped a woman and her son of Rs 2 crores with the pretext of providing flat in Bhubaneswar. The fraudster has been identified as a doctor and he is said to be from Malsanipeta area under Bada Bazar Police limits of Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha.

As per reports, the said doctor was running an organisation in the name and title of Ums Private Limited in Bhubaneswar. He took crores of money from people and later closed all contact from them.

A gold merchant from Berhampur named K Chhaya Devi and her son K Satish Subuddhi had paid Rs 2 crores to the said doctor and later they fall victim to the doctor’s fraud.

Finding no other way to get back their house or money, the woman and her son filed a case in the OPID Court. As per the court order today Bada Bazar Thana Police arrested the fraudster and forwarded him to the Court. The accused doctor has been lodged in jail.

As per Police report, the accused is a practicing dental Doctor and running Uttam Laser Dental Clinic, under Badabazar, Berhampur. In the year 2018 he contacted the parents of K. Satish Kumar Subudhi intimating them that he is the Project Director of UMS Developers Pvt. Ltd. Bhubaneswar having a multi-storied apartment project undergoing in Bhubaneswar. He assured them to provide flats under the housing project and took away Cash of Rs. 2 Cores and above by executing Notary Affidavits and promissory notes. Later during enquiry of the case, it is ascertained that there was no registration name of the parents of complainant under the said project. Thus, the accused person has failed to render service of handing over any flat and cheated the complainant in terms of cash of Rs. 2 Crore with deception. The accused Dr. D.Uttam Kumar is arrested and being forwarded today. The investigation of the case is under progress.