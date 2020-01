Doctor Carries Pregnant Woman On Shoulder For 20 kms in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A doctor was seen carrying a pregnant woman in a sling in Kuhudidula village of Kurmanu panchayat in Kalimela, Malkangiri for a distance of 20 kms.

A team of doctors had gone to the village for a health camp.

The pregnant woman was suffering from severe intolerable pain.

Since the roads were unmotorable, the team of doctors under the leadership of Dr. Radha Shayam Jena decided to carry her to the nearest hospital.