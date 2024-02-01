Doctor beaten up in Odisha, assaulter detained by police

Gajapati: The woman who allegedly assaulted a doctor in Gajapati district of Odisha on January 30 has been detained by the police. There have been reports of a doctor being beaten up by a woman in Gajapati district of Odisha for an alleged wrong postmortem report.

According to reports, the accused was charged of assaulting a doctor. Reports say that, the mother of the dead student beat up the doctor at the district headquarter hospital (DHH) in Parlakhemundi, Gajapati.

The dead student has been identified as Saudamini. Soudamini’s mother beat up the working doctor after her death.

It is further worth mentioning that, the doctor was attacked by saying that the postmortem report was wrong. Parlakhemundi police reached the spot and investigated into the incident after the complaint.