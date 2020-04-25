Handcuff
Representational image

On-duty Doctor attacked in Odisha’s Balasore; 3 arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: Amid Coronavirus outbreak, three persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an on-duty doctor at a government-run hospital in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sankarsan Sahu and his two sons- Ashok Sahu and Srikanta Sahu of Soro area in the district.

According to reports, Sankarsan visited the Khaira Community Health Centre (CHC) this morning to attend a patient. He was involved in a heated argument with an on-duty doctor, Dr Bibhubhusan Mohanty at the CHC. Later, Sankarsan and his two sons assaulted the doctor Mhanty.

Following the incident, the doctor approached the Soro police, following which a case was registered and accused were arrested subsequently.

Notably, the government on April 22 announced that violence and harassment against healthcare personnel would be registered as non-bailable offence with a maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine.

