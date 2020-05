Doctor arrested for allegedly misbehaving with minor girl in Odisha

Sundergarh: A doctor has been arrested on charges of misbehaving with a minor girl in Odisha’s Sundergarh district today.

The accused doctor has been identified as Lokanath Sahoo.

He has been reportedly booked under provisions of POCSO Act and several sections of the IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.