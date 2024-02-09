Doctor apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding bribe from paint

Jharsuguda: Doctor Supreet Sourav, the Surgery Specialist of Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The medical was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a Complainant (patient) for conducting hydrocele operation of complainant and his co-villager. The operation is conducted free of cost in the Govt. hospitals across the State of Odisha.

The complainant being a poor villager, requested Dr Supreet Sourav to conduct surgery free of cost and expressed his inability to pay the bribe amount Rs 6,000, but the Dr refused to do so. Finding no other way, the complainant approached the Vigilance Authority.

Accordingly, Vigilance team chalked out the plan and nabbed Dr. Supreet Sourav today, while accepting the demanded bribe Rs 6,000 from the complainant. The entire tainted bribe money Rs 6,000 has been recovered and seized from the possession of accused Dr. Supreet Sourav.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Dr. Supreet Sourav from DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.03/2024 U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Dr. Supreet Sourav. Detailed report follows.