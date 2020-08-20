Do you know you will get Rs 100 compensation daily if your transaction fails and money is not refunded; here’s how

Do you know you will get Rs 100 compensation daily if your transaction fails and money is not refunded; here’s how

Has it ever happened to you that the online transaction failed but your money did not come back? If so, there is no need to panic. This problem is not just with you. Such complaints come to the banks daily. However, you need not to be worried as there is a good piece of information for you. Read on to know about it.

In such cases, the bank has to return the deducted amount to the bank immediately. If the money does not come to the customer’s account within seven days of the filing of the complaint, then the card issuing bank has to pay the compensation of Rs 100 daily. These rules of RBI are applicable from September 20, 2019 in the case of failed transactions.

According to the money control news, these rules are applicable to banks as well as NBFCs. These rules are applicable even if the communication link fails, there is no cash in the ATM, there is a time out session. The RBI rules regarding card transaction failure in ATMs are very clear. These are also applicable in case of failure of transactions in other banks’ ATMs.