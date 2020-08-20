Do you know you will get Rs 100 compensation daily if your transaction fails and money is not refunded; here’s how
Has it ever happened to you that the online transaction failed but your money did not come back? If so, there is no need to panic. This problem is not just with you. Such complaints come to the banks daily. However, you need not to be worried as there is a good piece of information for you. Read on to know about it.
In such cases, the bank has to return the deducted amount to the bank immediately. If the money does not come to the customer’s account within seven days of the filing of the complaint, then the card issuing bank has to pay the compensation of Rs 100 daily. These rules of RBI are applicable from September 20, 2019 in the case of failed transactions.
According to the money control news, these rules are applicable to banks as well as NBFCs. These rules are applicable even if the communication link fails, there is no cash in the ATM, there is a time out session. The RBI rules regarding card transaction failure in ATMs are very clear. These are also applicable in case of failure of transactions in other banks’ ATMs.
- If you have used the card in your bank’s ATM or in another bank’s ATM and if the cash is not deducted from the account, then the card issuing bank should immediately file a complaint with the bank.
- As per the rules, it is necessary for banks to display the name and telephone number / toll free number / health desk number of the concerned officer on the ATM box.
- If the transaction fails, but the money is deducted from the account, then the card issuing banks have to credit the money back within seven days. These days are counted from the date of filing the complaint.
- If the banks are not able to solve the problem in seven days, then the rule is that they will have to pay a penalty of Rs 100 daily for the delay. They will have to deposit the amount of damages to the customer’s account unconditionally whether the customer has claimed it or not. However, the customer will be entitled to compensation only if he has complained of the failed transaction within 30 days.
- If the complaint is not resolved in time, the customer can complain to the Banking Ombudsman within 30 days of receiving the bank’s reply. He can knock the door of the ombudsman even if he is not satisfied with the bank’s answer or the bank does not respond to him.
- The Grievance Redressal Mechanism available to users of WLA is same as that available to users of banks’ ATMs for failed/disputed transactions.
- While the primary responsibility to redress grievances of customers relating to failed transactions at such WLAs will vest with the card issuing bank, the sponsor bank will provide necessary support in this regard, ensuring that White Label ATM Operator (WLAO) makes available relevant records and information to the Issuing bank.