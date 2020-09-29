Do you know you can update Mobile number in Aadhaar card without any document? Here’s how

Aadhaar card is a very important document that you need everywhere. Without foundation, no kind of work can be done in today’s time. This card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Mobile number is very important in Aadhaar. Without this you cannot get any kind of update or OTP. UIDAI has made a lot of changes in the rules for updating mobile numbers in Aadhaar. Now you will be able to update your mobile number without the help of any document.

This is a condition of improvement

UIDAI has fixed certain conditions for updating the date of birth in Aadhaar. According to this, if there is a difference of less than three years in case of change in your birth date, then you can improve it by going to any nearest Aadhaar Facilitation Center with the relevant document. If there is a difference of more than three years, you will have to take documents to the regional base center. UIDAI said that the gender improvement facility in Aadhaar will now be provided only once.

To update Aadhaar number, book this way Appointment-

You must first visit UIDAI website https://ask.uidai.gov.in/.

Now you have to fill your phone number and captcha code on the open page in front of you.

After this, click on the button of Send OTP and Proceed for OTP on your phone number.

Submit the OTP that came on your phone in the box on the right.

Aadhar service will be written on the new page open in front of you.

Click on Update Aadhaar option here.

Click mobile number update

After this, a page will open in front of you. Here you will see options for name, Aadhar card, address. Click on whatever you want to change here. Just like you have to update the mobile number, or if you want to link the phone number to Aadhaar, then you fill the details here and click on what do you want to update, then after that you select the mobile number and submit it.

Enter updated number

Now on the next page you have to fill captcha. Enter updated mobile number Complete this process by sending OTP to your phone number here, as well as verify the OTP on your mobile number. Then click on Save and Proceed.

Your Appointment will be booked

A notification will come to you before submitting. In this, double-check all the information given by you. Submit after this. Then after that you book your appointment. You can do this by clicking on ‘Book Appointment’.

Go to Aadhaar centre

Now you have to go to the base center in the next step. Here you will be charged 50 rupees as fees. After this your number will be updated.

(The Hindi version of this story was published by zeenews.india.com)