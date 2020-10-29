Do You Know Two WhatsApps Can Be Run In One Phone Very Easily? Follow This Trick

Do you want to run two WhatsApp accounts on one phone? If yes, then I have landed on the right page. And if not, just wait. What we are going to tell you, can ever give you work.

It is such that today almost all smartphone manufacturer companies are launching dual sim phones in the market. And most such smartphones come with app cloning feature. Through this feature, you can create a clone of WhatsApp and run two WhatsApp accounts.

Follow these steps:

First you go to your mobile settings.

Scrolling down here, you will see the option of Dual App / Clone app / App Twin. Please click on it.

After this, you will see a list of apps on your device. Here you click on WhatsApp.

On clicking on WhatsApp, you will see the option of clone app. Turn it on After this, a clone of WhatsApp will be ready in your phone.

Now you will see another icon of WhatsApp in the menu named Clone, on which you can register with a new number and use two WhatsApp in one phone.

If your phone does not have Dual App / Clone app / App Twin, then…

If your phone does not have an App Clone option, you can still run WhatsApp from different numbers. For this, you can resort to clone making apps like Parallel Space, App Cloner, Multi Accounts, 2 Lines for Whazzap, CM AppClone on Google Play Store or App Store.

These are such apps from which you can run two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously from one phone. But keep in mind that before downloading any app, understand their privacy policy.

