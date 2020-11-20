Do You Know You Can Read WhatsApp Messages Without Opening Chat? Here’s How

The popular Facebook instant messaging app WhatsApp is popular worldwide. Many special features of users’ work have also been given in the app and the company also keeps bringing new features from time to time to improve the user experience. There are many special features not only in WhatsApp App but also in WhatsApp Web.

Today we are going to tell you some steps, with the help of which you can easily read the message without even opening the chat. Let us know which steps you have to follow.

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks

1) First of all connect your account on WhatsApp Web with the help of smartphone. To connect, open WhatsApp in the phone, after opening the app, click on the three dots that appear on the right.

2) Here you will see the WhatsApp web option. You have to scan the WhatsApp QR Code visible in WhatsApp web from mobile. After scanning, your WhatsApp account will be opened on the desktop.

3) After connecting the account on WhatsApp Web, if you have received a message from a user and you want to read the message without opening the chat, then you don’t have to do much for it only you have to move the cursor over that chat. After this, you will have the latest message show and in such a way, you can easily read the message without even clicking on the chat.

(Source: jansatta.com)