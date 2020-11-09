A special update has come about the Aadhaar card. Now you will be able to download the Aadhaar card through the face cam. Let us know what is the way to download Aadhar card.

1- First of all search UIDAI in Google. First of all, you will get a website on the option uidai.gov.in and click on it.

2- After this, you will get a new page in which you will get to see all the options. If you look at the page below, you will get the option Get Aadhaar Card and Update Aadhaar Card.

3- On the option of Get Aadhar card, you will get another option, click on the download Aadhaar card. After which you will go to a new page. On this page you will find the option of face authentication under the option of Aadhaar card.

4- Before clicking on the face authentication, you enter your mobile number, as well as the CAPTCHA. After putting them, you click on the face authentication. An instruction page will appear on your click, in which you will have to pay attention to how you have to click your photo in front of the face authentication. After that you press the OK button.

5- After which your camera will open. Taking care of the light, you bring your face in front of the camera and the website will automatically click the photo. Your Aadhaar will be downloaded as soon as your photo is clicked.

(Source: cgmetro.com)