Do you know you can do digital transactions without internet? Know more

It has often been seen that there is a problem in digital payment or transaction due to the lack of internet connection. However, now the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a facility through which you will be able to do digital transactions even without an internet connection.

In fact, the RBI has allowed the payment of small amount through ‘offline’ i.e. card and mobile without internet. Under this, payment of up to Rs 200 will be allowed at one time.

The objective of this initiative is to encourage customers to do digital transactions even in places where connectivity to the internet is less. That is, no internet connection will be required for the transaction.

According to the central bank notification, payment under the pilot scheme can be made through card, wallet or mobile devices or any other means. No other type of verification will be required for this.

However, the maximum limit for a single payment is 200 rupees but this amount can be increased in future. At the moment, it will be run under the pilot scheme, later the RBI will decide on establishing a formal system. The pilot scheme will run till March 31, 2021.

RBI said that lack of internet or its low speed in remote areas is a major obstacle in the path of digital payment. In view of this, the option of offline payment through cards, wallets and mobile devices is being made available, which is expected to give a further boost to digital payments.

In this system of redressal of grievances will be rule based and transparent. There will be no human intervention in it or even if it is very little. The objective of this initiative is to dispose of disputes and complaints in a timely and effective manner.