Do You Know You Can Chat On WhatsApp for 24 hours offline? Here’s How

Do You Know You Can Chat On WhatsApp Offline? Here’s How

Nowadays all most all of us are active on social media but we are ignorant of thousands of features in our mobile coffers. Now you take WhatsApp itself. You all use it, but you may not even know most of the features associated with it. So don’t worry, we will tell you about the secret features of WhatsApp for your ease. In this new story of ours, we will tell you today how you can do offline chatting on Whatsapp.

People are at home during the Corona period, in which activity on social media has increased. People stick to WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

But many times get scolding family members by being engaged in mobile till late night. Relative will also taunt late night by watching the last scene on WhatsApp. You can avoid this by adopting a trick.

With this secret idea, you can give full time to those who are very close and are in a relationship. This trick will give you offline chatting.

Just use one application to download these 2 tricks. Its name is WA bubble for chat. The application has 1K + downloads on the play store and has a rating of 3.9.

These are the new android application that after downloading, you can easily chant with partner on all WhatsApp and you will not have to scold anyone due to appearing online late at night.

This is also an advantage that you can use WhatsApp even after staying offline for 24 hours. Also, your last scene will not be seen by anyone.

How to use WA bubble for chat app?

Install the friends app after downloading it from the play store. Then allow the access that is sought. Now you can chat Whatsapp offline easily.

(Source: asianetnews.com)