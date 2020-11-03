Do You Know WhatsApp Chat Will Disappear Automatically? Here’s How New Feature Will Work

A new feature will be rolled out by WhatsApp soon. This new feature of WhatsApp will be known as Disappearing Message. When the new feature of WhatsApp is turned on, WhatsApp chat will be automatically deleted within seven days.

According to WhatsApp, if a user does not open WhatsApp for 7 days, the sent messages will disappear. Meaning again and again users will not have to delete the message. The new feature of WhatsApp will be rolled out on both Android and iOS platforms.

Apart from personal chatting, it will also be supported in group chat. The information about this feature of WhatsApp has been obtained from the Twitter account of WhatsApp Beta Info.

Know how to use the news feature:

First of all, users have to open WhatsApp chat. After this, you have to click on the contact name. You have to click on the message you want to display. This way the message will be displayed.

Know what will be special

On WhatsApp Disappearing Message, users will be able to send messages for a limited time period, meaning that chats sent to any person will be automatically deleted according to a set time. If only you do not set the time period. But if you leave the message on, then the chat will be automatically deleted after a maximum of 7 days.

WhatsApp preview message will not be deleted

The message sent before the change in the setting of WhatsApp Disappearing Message will not be deleted. Only an admin in a WhatsApp group message can turn on a WhatsApp Disappearing Message. With WhatsApp Disappearing Message turned on, not only the text messages will disappear, but the media files will also disappear but if auto download is turned on in your phone then there will also be saved in the gallery.

