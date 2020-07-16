Do you have savings account in Post Office? Know how you can take advantage of its online service

Do you have savings account in Post Office? Know how you can take advantage of its online service

If you have a savings account in the post office (India Post), then you can take advantage of the online service of the post office at home. If you are a net banking user of the post office, then you can also invest in the Post Office Recording Deposit (RD) and Time Deposit schemes online.

According to the website of India Post, you will be able to take advantage of the online service only if you have taken the net banking service in the post office. You can take advantage of online service by logging on to India Post Internet Banking website https://ebanking.indiapost.gov.in/.

Post office savings account access and statement can be downloaded. There are two ways. That is, this work can be done through internet banking and mobile banking. If you want, you can avail mobile banking service from the post office mobile banking app.

With the help of Post Office Net Banking Service, you can transfer money to yourself or third-party payee. Apart from this, there is a facility to deposit in PPF account or Sukanya Samriddhi account also.

There is also a facility to withdraw money from PPF account or apply for loan through post office internet banking. You can close a recurring deposit or close your time deposit account ahead of time.

How to download saving account statement:

You can download the saving account statement by log in at https://ebanking.indiapost.gov.in/. Then click on Navigate Accounts. Then click Balance and Transaction Information. Then click on Saving Account and now you can download the statement by clicking on My Transactions.

Customer care help is also available:

One can contact customer care number 1800-425-2440 from 9 am to 6 pm to access account or get any information or help from post office internet banking or mobile banking. If you want, you can also send an email to [email protected]