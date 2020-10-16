Last date to apply for this 5846 government posts
Pic Credit: jagran.com

Do not miss the golden opportunity to work in IISc, apply soon

By KalingaTV Bureau

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc Bangalore) has invited applications for recruitment to many posts. Let us know that these recruitments are being made to fill the vacant posts of Administrative Assistant. The application process has started from October 11, 2020.

Online applications have been sought on these posts. Before applying, the candidates must read the notification through the official website or the following link. Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given in the following slides.

Post Details:

Name of the posts: Administrative Assistant (Permanent Assistant)

Number of the post: Total 85 posts

 Pay Scale: Rs 21700 / – Level 3

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of applications: October 11, 2020

Last date for submission of application: November 7, 2020

Last date for payment of application fee: November 7,2020

Age Limit: The maximum age of the candidates to apply for these posts has been fixed at 26 years.

Educational Qualification: For applying to these posts, the minimum educational qualification of the candidates is required to be a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university as well as computer related knowledge. For further information related information, see the following notification.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply online through this website (link given below) by 07 November 2020.

Application fee:

For General, OBC and EWS: Rs 800

For SC, ST and women: Rs 400

Click here to apply online

Click here for the official website

Click here for official notification

