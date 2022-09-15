‘Do not charge phones in public places’ warns Odisha police

Bhubaneswar: “Don’t charge your mobiles at public places like mobile charging stations, USB power stations etc”, warns Odisha police.

In a tweet the Odisha Police informed and warned people of Odisha not to charge their mobiles at public places like mobile charging stations and USB power stations etc.

It is noteworthy that, cyber fraudsters are trying to steal personal information from the mobile phones and are installing malware inside your phone, added Odisha Police.

Giving a challenge to the Odisha police, a cyber-fraudster created a fake WhatsApp account in the name of Directorate General (DGP) Fire Services Santosh Kumar Upadhyay and asked for money from some officials.

According to a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat that has surfaced, the cybercriminal used the phone number +91 89056 43928 and texted Balasore district Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde by impersonating himself as DGP Fire Services. In course of their chatting, he sought money from the collector.

“Hello, how are you? Are you there? It’s me Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, IPS DGP FS, HGs & CD,” the cyber fraudster wrote to Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.

In his reply, the district collector wrote, “Good evening sir. This is Datta collector Balasore.