DL To Be Suspended In Case Of Following Violations In Odisha, See Details

DL To Be Suspended In Case Of Following Violations In Odisha, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Traffic violators in Odisha, beware your driving license (DL) might get suspended for a few of these violations. Chek the complete details here.

The State Transport Authority has made new changes regarding the enforcement of traffic rules in Odisha. Through the new changes, people violating norms (even a first time offenders) can lose their validation of driving license (DL) for months.

Here are the offences in which the DL can be suspended:

Driving at a speed exceeding the specified limit also including red light jumping Carrying overload in goods carriages and carrying persons in goods carriages Driving vehicles under the influence of drinks and drugs Using a mobile phone while driving a vehicle.

The RTOs and police personnel have been instructed regarding the matter.

It is noteworthy that the Transport Authority has issued power to police officers to seize the DL of the offender and forward the same to the concerned RTO within seven days of suspension of the license.

While a report in this regard will be furnished to the Transport Commissioner’s office every month, the same will be forwarded to the Supreme Court Committee of Road Safety.