DL, LL And VAHAN Services Resume In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Driving License (DL) and Learning License (DL) services have been resumed in Odisha informed the State Transport  Authority (STA)

Necessary instruction to all RTOs, Additional RTO (ARTOs)s of Barbil and Rairangpur and Khordha ARTO for resumption of the services have been issued by the STA.

Now people can visit the  Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to avail the services.

To maintain uniformity in the slot duration, the STA has also directed all the RTOs to fix the slot duration as half an hour (30 Mins) for DL/LL services. Persons without mask should not be allowed, the STA said in the letter.

Earlier, in view of the Covid pandemic, the General Administration and Public Grievance Department had banned entry of outsiders in Government Offices until August 31.

