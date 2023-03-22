DJ Azex death: had a breakup with girlfriend, suggest reports

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking angle to the death of DJ Azex he allegedly had a breakup with his girlfriend a few days before his death.

Azex and Jigyansa had a fight after she came to know that he developed relationship with one of his female friends. The three had made a conference call to resolve the issue, the proof of which is in possession of the police.

In the DJ Azex death case, the post-mortem report revealed on Tuesday that the popular DJ died of asphyxiation in Bhubaneswar. According to reliable reports, the girlfriend of Odisha-based DJ Azex had been questioned by the police relating to his death on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that, the popular DJ Azex alias Akshay Kumar was found dead at his residence under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night.

In this regard, the police had filed a case against two people that is, the girlfriend of DJ Azex and her close friend in this matter. The police according to reports has registered a case under section 306, 34 of IPC and started investigation into the mater.

The police is scheduled to call the girlfriend and her friend to the police station and record their statement today. He was one of the most prominent DJs in the country. Azex is said to have committed suicide at his home in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said that he committed suicide by hanging from a bedsheet in his house in Kharavel Nagar area of Bhubaneswar. According to his family members, Azex was seen inside his room when the city witnessed a thunderstorm last evening. When he did not come for a long time, family members came to inquire about him around 10 pm, and found his door closed.

When he did not answer to their calls they broke open the door and found him hanging. The family members took him to a private hospital immediately. But, he has declared brought dead by the attending doctor in the hospital.

Ajax has been working as a DJ for almost ten years. He has more than 90 thousand followers on Instagram. His body is kept in the Capital Hospital mortuary for autopsy. The police seized the mobile phone and are investigating the incident.

The exact reason behind his death is unclear. Kharavel Nagar police have started an investigation into the incident.