Diwali to be observed amid Covid restrictions in Cuttack: Firecracker shops get green signal

Cuttack: The firecracker shops in Cuttack of Odisha to be run abiding Covid restrictions for upcoming Diwali festival. However, like last year, the firecracker shopkeepers need to get licence beforehand.

Fifteen platoon of Police Forces to be deployed in Cuttack city for Diwali while 50 officers will be in charge for peaceful observation of the festival of light in the silver city.

Again, like Durga puja, the Kali puja will be observed in Cuttack amid Covid restrictions. Only seven people will be allowed in the pandal. Following the worship of the Goddess, the effigies will be immersed in the temporary ponds, informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.