Woman Coronafighter

Divyang woman from Odisha becomes Coronavirus warrior

By KalingaTV Bureau
Kendrapara: It is aptly said that a person doesn’t need any superpower to be a  special person. One such curious case of a special person has come up in Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district in Odisha.

Minati Barik a divyang woman from Bajapur village of the block is spreading awareness on COVID-19 among people . Being a divyang woman and restricted to a wheel chair did not stop her to come out in the public and spread awareness. Hence she can be aptly termed as coronawarrior.

Minati sets out on her wheelchair everyday to visit house by house in her village, spreading awareness on Covid-19 situation in the country and protective measures against the deadly disease.

She has also taken the initiative of distributing masks among the villagers. The masks distributed by Minati are made by herself at her home.

Such a kind of incident during the Lockdown period of Coronavirus is inspirational for many people. Reports had earlier emerged on people spreading misinformation on this Covid-19 disease.

Minati proves that no matter how bad the condition you are in, there is always a possibility to help people.

