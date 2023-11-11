Divyang girl sexually assaulted in Odisha, brother-in-law detained!

Soro: In a shocking and shameful incident, it has been alleged that a Divyang girl has been sexually assaulted in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports, a married youth has been detained by the police in this regard. The incident took place in Oupada Badapokhari area. It has been alleged that a married youth has raped his own sister-in-law who had gone to visit him in the Udala area of Mayurbhanj district.

After the girl was sexually assaulted in Odisha, it has been alleged that she was thrown in the jungle by the youth and his friends. The locals allegedly spotted the girl in the forest in late evening and rescued her. Then they searched for the youth, captured him and and handed him over to the Soro police.

The alleged accused has been identified as Baya and has been forwarded to the court by the Soro police. The Divyang girl had been sent for a medical examination and the sexual assault has been confirmed by the expert. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

