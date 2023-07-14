Divyang girl raped by maternal uncle in Odisha

Shocking, divyang girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle in Udala block of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha!

Representational Image

Udala: In a shocking incident, a divyang girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle in Udala block of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports, a divyang niece was sexually abused by her maternal uncle Khunta police station limits in Badapheni area of Udala block.

The alleged accused Rajakishore Das has been detained by the police and is being questioned. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

