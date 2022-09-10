divyang kills self with pesticide

Divyang appeals for euthanasia, kills self by consuming pesticide

Balasore: A divyang youth from Barunasing village in Remuna block, Balasore committed suicide by drinking insecticide. He also made a video of himself drinking the poison and posted it on his Whatsapp status.

The deceased youth has been identified as Bijay Jena.

He had previously sent out tweets to the president and chief minister to give him permission for euthanasia and assisted suicide. Ultimately, he decided to consume poison and end his own life.

After getting into an accident in 2018, Bijay was left unable to walk. He was suffering from a lot of pain. He also felt that he was a burden for his family members. These were the reasons due to which he decided to commit suicide.

In the video, he said that he did not blame anyone for committing suicide, and that it was completely his own decision.

