District wise data of COVID positive cases
District wise data of COVID positive cases in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday informed that the COVID19 tally in Odisha reached 118 with seven more new cases.

Out of the seven new COVID-19 cases, four are from Sundergarh district and three are from Bhadrak district, said that Health Department.

According to the data shared by the department, total of 1584 RT-PCR tests were conducted in last 24 hours. The cumulative rate now stands at 26687 which included 118 positive cases, 37 recoveries and one death.

Here is the district wise data of COVID positive cases in the State (Till 28th April 12 AM)

District wise data of COVID positive cases

District wise data of COVID positive cases

District wise data of COVID positive cases

