District status to Padampur within a year: Odisha CM Naveen

Padampur: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, has visited Padampur today and promised people that it will be declared district in a year.

According to available reports, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik while addressing a meeting at Jharbandh said that district status to Padampur shall be given within a year.

This will be the second time the CM is visiting the place in under three months. CM Naveen is scheduled to attend three meetings at Padampur, Paikamal and Jharbandh today. It is yet to be finalized whether he will be attending all three of the meetings.

According to reports, Paikamal Primary Health Center (PHC) will also be upgraded to Community Health Center (CHC). He will provide checks to Mission Shakti SHG women and lay the foundation stones of various development projects. Minister Rajendra Dholkia along with MLAs Devi Prasad Mishra and Sushant Singh will be present in Jharbandh. Minister Pratap Dev, Rita Sahu and Tukuni Sahu will be present at the Paikmal along with Snehangini Chhuria. Minister Niranjan Pujari will attend the Padmapur meeting.

To recall, BJD won the Padampur by-election by a margin of more than 42,000 votes in December. At the time of the election campaigning the CM had also gone personally to campaign for the BJD candidate in Padampur.

From the current trends it can be seen that, BJD has big plans for Western Odisha in the coming months. The CM’s visit to Padampur seems to be on of the first in a series of visits to focus on Western Odisha.