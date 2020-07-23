District Courts In Containment Zones Closed
Representative Image

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed District Judges to shutdown their courts if these fall under the containment zones, however matters of extreme urgency can be heard by way of video conferencing.

The order of the High Court stated, “In case of lockdown/shutdown or in any such eventuality/general preventive measure taken by the State authority in respect of that judgeship, the District Judge shall instruct and take recourse to adopt functioning of the courts in virtual mode/video conferencing as far as practicable to take up only extremely urgent matters under intimation to the High Court.”

Skeletal staff can however be maintained with strict adherence to social distancing and other Covid-19 guidelines.

